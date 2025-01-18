← Company Directory
Carta
Carta UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in Canada package at Carta totals CA$179K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
Carta
Product Designer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$179K
Level
L5
Base
CA$146K
Stock (/yr)
CA$21.5K
Bonus
CA$10.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Carta?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Carta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Carta in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$224,652. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carta for the UX Designer role in Canada is CA$153,502.

Other Resources