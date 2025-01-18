← Company Directory
Cars.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Cars.com Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Cars.com totals $179K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cars.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cars.com
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$179K
Level
Senior
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$14K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Cars.com?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Cars.com, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Cars.com in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $241,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cars.com for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $160,140.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cars.com

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Citi
  • Expedia
  • Groupon
  • Eventbrite
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources