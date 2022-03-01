← Company Directory
Cars.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cars.com Salaries

Cars.com's salary ranges from $39,200 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $179,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cars.com. Last updated: 3/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $179K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$135K
Financial Analyst
$39.2K

I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment

Hi everyone, I got laid off unfairly by my manager in September of 2023 and since then I had been panick-applying (if there is any word like that) to different jobs, but unfortunately for me I couldn't get any
And then fast forward to 2 months ago when I decided to build a SaaS, and which I launched 2 weeks ago, and then I noticed I've been a fool all this while trying...

106 32
106 32
Marketing
$109K
Product Manager
$108K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Cars.com, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cars.com is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $179,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cars.com is $109,450.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cars.com

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Citi
  • Expedia
  • Groupon
  • Eventbrite
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources