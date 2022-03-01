← Company Directory
Cars.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cars.com Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $7,380

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered by BCBS

  • Employee Assistance Program

    5 in-person or virtual counseling sessions

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by EyeMed, 1 exam/y and up to $130 for frames or contacts

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

    1x base salary up to $500K

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x base salary up to $500K

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% for up to 6 months and LTD with 60%

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered by Nationwide

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $120

    $120 per year

    • Home
  • Military Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $3,500 in a one-time award for assisting in the cost of the adoption.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,250 annual reimbursement for manager approved, qualifying courses as part of a degreed college program.

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Prescription Drug Coverage

    Your BCBS TX medical plans partner with Prime Therapeutics to provide pharmacy coverage.

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cars.com

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Citi
    • Expedia
    • Groupon
    • Eventbrite
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources