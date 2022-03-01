Health Insurance Offered by BCBS

Unique Perk Prescription Drug Coverage - Your BCBS TX medical plans partner with Prime Therapeutics to provide pharmacy coverage.

Employee Assistance Program 5 in-person or virtual counseling sessions

Dental Insurance Offered by Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Offered by EyeMed, 1 exam/y and up to $130 for frames or contacts

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Life Insurance 1x base salary up to $500K

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x base salary up to $500K

Disability Insurance STD with 60% for up to 6 months and LTD with 60%

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Military Leave Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $5,250 annual reimbursement for manager approved, qualifying courses as part of a degreed college program.

Pet Insurance Offered by Nationwide

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $120 per year

Employee Discount Offered by employer