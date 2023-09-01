← Company Directory
CARS24
CARS24 Salaries

CARS24's salary ranges from $11,474 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $62,631 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CARS24. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $38.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $28.8K
Business Analyst
Median $11.5K

Administrative Assistant
$45.4K
Data Analyst
$19.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$62.6K
Technical Program Manager
$57.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At CARS24, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CARS24 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $62,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CARS24 is $38,417.

