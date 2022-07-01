← Company Directory
Carrot Fertility
Carrot Fertility Salaries

Carrot Fertility's salary ranges from $90,545 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $351,750 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carrot Fertility. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $190K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$90.5K
Legal
$149K

Product Designer
$141K
Product Manager
$199K
Sales
$352K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Carrot Fertility, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carrot Fertility is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carrot Fertility is $169,625.

