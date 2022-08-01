← Company Directory
Carrick Capital
Carrick Capital Salaries

Carrick Capital's salary ranges from $95,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $236,810 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carrick Capital. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95K
Software Engineering Manager
$237K
Venture Capitalist
$109K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carrick Capital is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carrick Capital is $109,450.

