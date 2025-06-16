← Company Directory
Carpe Data
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Carpe Data Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Portugal package at Carpe Data totals €59.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carpe Data's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Carpe Data
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per year
€59.1K
Level
-
Base
€57K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2.1K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Carpe Data?

€145K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.3K+ (sometimes €273K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Carpe Data in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €85,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carpe Data for the Software Engineer role in Portugal is €57,036.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Carpe Data

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources