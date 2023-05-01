← Company Directory
CarParts
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CarParts that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CarParts.com is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the US and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, engine and chassis components, performance parts, and accessories to individual consumers and collision repair shops through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com, and www.usautoparts.com.

    carparts.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    1,529
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CarParts

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources