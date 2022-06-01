CaroMont Health is a regional health system that provides innovative medical and wellness services. Our vast network of physician practices, urgent care, hospice and emergency facilities is anchored by CaroMont Regional Medical Center—a 435-bed, not-for-profit hospital. This nationally-recognized acute care hospital was first established in 1946. Many years and expansions later, our mission remains focused on caring for the people and communities we serve.As a leading healthcare provider, we are equipped with some of the region’s most skilled doctors and most advanced medical technology. It’s part of our commitment to changing lives for the better. Our health network includes CaroMont Heart & Vascular, where we provide a full range of advanced, life-saving cardiovascular care, the nationally-accredited CaroMont Cancer Center and a level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for high risk infants. CaroMont Health is equally dedicated to making significant advances in preventive care.What truly distinguishes CaroMont Health—and what has always distinguished us—is the extraordinary care we provide to patients and those who love them. Whether you’re facing a stubborn sinus infection or a serious cancer diagnosis, our dedicated team combines the skill and experience of world-class practitioners with a distinctly human, neighborly approach to compassionate care. Our goal is to partner with you in promoting individual health and, ultimately, building vibrant communities. This is healthcare you can feel good about. This is how we care.