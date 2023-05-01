Carnivore Meat Company is a leading private label provider in the RAW pet food industry, specializing in premium quality, USA sourced raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. They are dedicated to dogs, cats, and other carnivorous pets and are known for their innovative, one-of-a-kind freeze-dried treats, custom-sourcing programs, and single-source protein formulas. They are one of only three USDA certified and inspected pet food companies in the world and the only Freeze-Dried pet food company with GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) Certification. They are committed to leading with innovation, variety, and creativity.