Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at CarMax ranges from $90.1K per year for Software Engineer I to $158K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CarMax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$90.1K
$83.3K
$556
$6.3K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$158K
$136K
$9.6K
$12.6K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
At CarMax, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)