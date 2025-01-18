← Company Directory
CarMax
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

CarMax Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at CarMax ranges from $90.1K per year for Software Engineer I to $158K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CarMax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$90.1K
$83.3K
$556
$6.3K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$158K
$136K
$9.6K
$12.6K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CarMax, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at CarMax in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $211,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CarMax for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $130,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CarMax

Related Companies

  • Nordstrom
  • Starbucks
  • Macy's
  • Ticketmaster
  • The Home Depot
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources