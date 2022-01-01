CarMax Salaries

CarMax's salary ranges from $41,392 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $220,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CarMax. Last updated: 3/30/2025
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At CarMax, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
