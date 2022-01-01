← Company Directory
CarMax
CarMax Salaries

CarMax's salary ranges from $41,392 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $220,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CarMax. Last updated: 3/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $88.6K
Senior Software Engineer $154K
Principal Software Engineer $195K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $101K
Data Analyst
Median $113K

Data Scientist
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $220K
Product Manager
Median $156K
Product Designer
Median $125K
Administrative Assistant
$41.4K
Customer Service
$45.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$77.6K
Marketing Operations
$101K
Project Manager
$108K
Sales
$69.7K
Technical Program Manager
$158K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CarMax, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CarMax is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CarMax is $110,250.

Other Resources