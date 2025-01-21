← Company Directory
Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung
Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in France at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung ranges from €34.3K to €48.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

€38.9K - €44.2K
Germany
€34.3K€38.9K€44.2K€48.8K
What are the career levels at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €48,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung for the Product Designer role in France is €34,319.

