Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung
Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Germany at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung ranges from €46.1K to €64.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

€49.4K - €58.1K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€46.1K€49.4K€58.1K€64.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €64,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung for the Accountant role in Germany is €46,064.

