Caribou is an auto fintech platform dedicated to saving customers an average of over $100 a month on their car payments. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Caribou offers auto loan refinancing and auto insurance through a seamless and transparent process, leveraging partnerships with trusted lenders and insurance providers to bring customers great rates and lower monthly payments. Caribou was incubated by QED Investors, and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Moderne Ventures, Accomplice, Link Ventures, Motley Fool Ventures, CMFG Ventures, FireBolt Ventures, Gaingels, and others.