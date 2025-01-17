← Company Directory
Cariad
Cariad Product Manager Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

The median Product Manager compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package at Cariad totals €121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cariad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cariad
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€121K
Level
hidden
Base
€112K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€9.1K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Cariad in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €149,982. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cariad for the Product Manager role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €108,277.

Other Resources