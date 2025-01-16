← Company Directory
Cargill
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Cargill Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Singapore at Cargill ranges from SGD 159K to SGD 226K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cargill's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 180K - SGD 205K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 159KSGD 180KSGD 205KSGD 226K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Administrative Assistant submissions at Cargill to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Cargill?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Cargill in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 225,541. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cargill for the Administrative Assistant role in Singapore is SGD 158,644.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cargill

Related Companies

  • Mastercard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Cognosante
  • Lumileds
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources