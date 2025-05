Cargene Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2020. They focus on developing oligonucleotide therapeutics for liver fibrosis and ophthalmic disorders. With operations in Singapore, USA, and China, they aim to create nucleic acid-based medicines to improve the quality of life for patients worldwide. In December 2021, they closed a successful pre-Series A funding round of US$19.2 million led by BioTrack Capital and other notable investors.