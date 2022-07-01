Carewell is a family-founded e-commerce company with a mission to improve the lives of caregivers and their loved ones. Our story began in 2015, when our founders were among the 20% of Americans who act as informal caregivers. They were unable to find the guidance and selection they needed in one place, so they formed Carewell to be a source of support for independent caregivers seeking proactive service, compelling content, and expert-vetted products.Our core values are more like care values. We put people first by viewing employees and members as family, celebrating their accomplishments with claps and cheers, and acknowledging their struggles with support and encouragement. We support with empathy by understanding problems first, then solving them with compassionate guidance. We empower members and employees alike with educational content, actionable solutions, and ongoing advocacy. We create exceptional experiences that result in a safe, simple buying experience with reliable, responsive service for members and clear paths to growth and work-life integration for employees. We celebrate diversity by hiring people from varied backgrounds because we believe our differences drive smarter decisions, increase innovation, and foster a culture of respect. And finally, we encourage advocacy because we know that happy, healthy members and employees drive successful, sustainable companies—if members aren't raving about our service and employees aren’t singing the praises of our culture, we need to work harder.