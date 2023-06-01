Caretas Protectoras is a company that produces protective face shields, which are currently essential in the fight against COVID-19. With over 1,000 deaths in Mexico and almost 200,000 worldwide, the use of protective masks and shields is mandatory for anyone performing essential activities. The subsecretary of Health has warned that the quarantine may be extended until mid-June or early July, and authorities are urged to maintain strict safety measures, including the use of masks and shields in public places. These decisions were made by the federal health authority and the president of Mexico.