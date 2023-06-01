← Company Directory
Caretas PVC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Caretas PVC that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Caretas Protectoras is a company that produces protective face shields, which are currently essential in the fight against COVID-19. With over 1,000 deaths in Mexico and almost 200,000 worldwide, the use of protective masks and shields is mandatory for anyone performing essential activities. The subsecretary of Health has warned that the quarantine may be extended until mid-June or early July, and authorities are urged to maintain strict safety measures, including the use of masks and shields in public places. These decisions were made by the federal health authority and the president of Mexico.

    https://caretaspvc.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Caretas PVC

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources