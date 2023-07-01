CareSpan Integrated Networks (CSIN) is a subsidiary of CareSpan Holdings, Inc. They have developed a business support infrastructure for their professional network partners and have created a comprehensive digital healthcare platform called "Clinic-in-the-Cloud". This platform aims to provide accessible care for underserved populations, with a focus on chronic illness management. CSIN integrates technology for remote monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, care coordination, and analytics, while prioritizing patient engagement. They collaborate with primary, specialty, and mental health providers to improve outcomes using digital diagnostic and clinical decision support tools. CareSpan is committed to the future of integrated digital care with a patient-centered approach.