← Company Directory
CareSpan Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CareSpan Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CareSpan Integrated Networks (CSIN) is a subsidiary of CareSpan Holdings, Inc. They have developed a business support infrastructure for their professional network partners and have created a comprehensive digital healthcare platform called "Clinic-in-the-Cloud". This platform aims to provide accessible care for underserved populations, with a focus on chronic illness management. CSIN integrates technology for remote monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, care coordination, and analytics, while prioritizing patient engagement. They collaborate with primary, specialty, and mental health providers to improve outcomes using digital diagnostic and clinical decision support tools. CareSpan is committed to the future of integrated digital care with a patient-centered approach.

    carespanhealth.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CareSpan Health

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources