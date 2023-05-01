CareRx Corporation is a Canadian company that offers specialty pharmacy services to seniors. It operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. The company serves around 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. It was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.