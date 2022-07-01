CareRev is a marketplace technology that connects hospitals and health systems and local, vetted healthcare professionals on demand. We help our customers build a more flexible and resilient workforce by lowering premium labor costs, automating staffing operations, and building a modern-day float pool powered by technology.When a need arises at a facility, staffing managers can use CareRev to quickly post open shifts. Healthcare professionals book shifts within minutes through their CareRev mobile app - no middlemen, no paperwork, no hassle.CareRev is funded by Y Combinator (S16), FundRx (https://fundrx.com/success_stories), Industry Ventures, and an extraordinary group of business angels including several Y Combinator partners and alumni.