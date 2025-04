CareMax, Inc. is a medical services company that provides primary and specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation services to patients through its 48 multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, and New York. It also offers a proprietary software and services platform called CareOptimize that provides data, analytics, and decision tools for physicians in the United States. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.