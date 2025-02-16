← Company Directory
Carelon Global Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Carelon Global Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Carelon Global Solutions totals ₹1.51M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carelon Global Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Carelon Global Solutions
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.51M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.51M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Carelon Global Solutions?

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Carelon Global Solutions in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,488,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carelon Global Solutions for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,509,795.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Carelon Global Solutions

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources