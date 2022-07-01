← Company Directory
CareJourney
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CareJourney that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CareJourney is a leading provider of clinically-relevant analytics for value-based networks. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, CareJourney currently supports leading payer, provider, and life sciences organizations across the US in achieving their goals by wringing new, high value insights out of expansive population claims data. Through its CareJourney Platform, CareJourney provides members with interactive dashboards of clinically-relevant insights around network design and management, care model management, patient risk segmentation, spend and utilization trends, network integrity, low-value care, and provider, practice and facility (acute and post-acute) performance.

    https://carejourney.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CareJourney

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources