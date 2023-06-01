CareerWise New York is a youth apprenticeship system that provides high school students with a three-year applied-learning environment in fields such as IT, financial services, and business operations. Students earn debt-free college credit and nationally-recognized industry certificates while graduating on-time. The program is employer-led and student-focused, supported by CareerWise Colorado and incubated by HERE to HERE. The company is affiliated with the New York Jobs CEO Council and works to expand apprenticeship across New York City. Their vision is a thriving, inclusive economy driven by meaningful partnerships between young people and employers.