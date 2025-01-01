Career Point Group is a dynamic and diversified organization committed to excellence across various sectors. Guided by the philosophy “Pursue excellence, and everything else will follow,” we have made a significant impact in education, finance, agri-processing, eCommerce, and social welfare.

We nurture young minds from KG to PhD, provide financial solutions through our NBFC, and lead in agri-processing by specializing in soybean processing through solvent extraction. Our pioneering eCommerce ventures further extend our reach.