Careem
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • Greater Dubai Area

Careem UX Designer Salaries in Greater Dubai Area

The median UX Designer compensation in Greater Dubai Area package at Careem totals AED 216K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Careem
Product Designer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 216K
Level
hidden
Base
AED 216K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Careem?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Careem in Greater Dubai Area sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 774,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem for the UX Designer role in Greater Dubai Area is AED 216,003.

