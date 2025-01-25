← Company Directory
Careem
Careem Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Careem ranges from AED 482K to AED 688K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 553K - AED 647K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 482KAED 553KAED 647KAED 688K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Careem in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 687,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem for the Marketing role in United Arab Emirates is AED 482,161.

Other Resources