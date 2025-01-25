← Company Directory
Careem
Careem Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Careem ranges from EGP 344K to EGP 489K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 389K - EGP 443K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 344KEGP 389KEGP 443KEGP 489K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Careem sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 488,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem for the Information Technologist (IT) role is EGP 343,643.

