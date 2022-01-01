← Company Directory
Care.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Care.com Salaries

Care.com's salary ranges from $100,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Germany at the low-end to $231,150 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Care.com. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $188K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Data Analyst
$124K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Data Science Manager
$231K
Data Scientist
$109K
Financial Analyst
$124K
Human Resources
$147K
Product Designer
$148K
Product Manager
$101K
Recruiter
$135K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Care.com is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Care.com is $140,627.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Care.com

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Citi
  • Expedia
  • Groupon
  • Eventbrite
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources