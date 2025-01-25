← Company Directory
Cardlytics
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Cardlytics Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Cardlytics ranges from AED 77.8K to AED 110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cardlytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 88.3K - AED 105K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 77.8KAED 88.3KAED 105KAED 110K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cardlytics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Cardlytics in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 110,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cardlytics for the Data Scientist role in United Arab Emirates is AED 77,760.

