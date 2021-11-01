← Company Directory
Cardlytics
Cardlytics Salaries

Cardlytics's salary ranges from $26,267 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $257,208 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cardlytics. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $179K
Data Analyst
Median $105K
Business Analyst
$131K

Data Scientist
$26.3K
Marketing
$257K
Product Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cardlytics is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $257,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cardlytics is $130,650.

