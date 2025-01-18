← Company Directory
Cardinal Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Columbus, OH Area

Cardinal Health Data Engineer Salaries in Columbus, OH Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cardinal Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

We only need 4 more Software Engineer submissions at Cardinal Health to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Cardinal Health?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Cardinal Health in Columbus, OH Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cardinal Health for the Data Engineer role in Columbus, OH Area is $150,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cardinal Health

Related Companies

  • DaVita
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Optum
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources