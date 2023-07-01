Carbonwave, formerly known as C-Combinator, is a company founded in January 2020 that specializes in developing advanced biomaterials from seaweed. They transform Sargassum seaweed into sustainable biomaterials that replace harmful industry inputs. Carbonwave focuses on collecting, processing, and growing seaweed at scale. They market seaweed extracts as organic fertilizers and biostimulants, plant-based leathers for fashion and interiors, and broad-spectrum emulsifiers for cosmetics and skincare products. Their goal is to contribute to the next-generation economies that heal the planet through regeneratively sourced materials from the oceans.