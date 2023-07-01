← Company Directory
Carbonwave
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Carbonwave that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Carbonwave, formerly known as C-Combinator, is a company founded in January 2020 that specializes in developing advanced biomaterials from seaweed. They transform Sargassum seaweed into sustainable biomaterials that replace harmful industry inputs. Carbonwave focuses on collecting, processing, and growing seaweed at scale. They market seaweed extracts as organic fertilizers and biostimulants, plant-based leathers for fashion and interiors, and broad-spectrum emulsifiers for cosmetics and skincare products. Their goal is to contribute to the next-generation economies that heal the planet through regeneratively sourced materials from the oceans.

    carbonwave.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Carbonwave

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources