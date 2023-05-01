Carbon Robotics is a Seattle-based agricultural robotics startup that builds innovative tools to help farmers operate more efficiently. Their high-precision laserweeding technology uses AI to improve crop quality, reduce costs, and create sustainable paths to regenerative and organic farming. The company launched its first product, the Autonomous LaserWeeder, in April 2021, raised a $27M Series B round in September 2021, and revealed its new LaserWeeder implement in February 2022. The team is passionate, action-oriented, and trusts its people to make practical decisions.