Carbon Health
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • United States

Carbon Health Backend Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Carbon Health totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carbon Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Carbon Health
Software Engineer
hidden
Total per year
$210K
Level
hidden
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Carbon Health?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Carbon Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Carbon Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carbon Health for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $205,000.

