Capture
    About

    Capture is a company that provides innovative biodosimetry solutions to maximize the safety and security of global citizens in the face of viral pandemic and radiological threats. They enable first responders and government agencies to make rapid and accurate decisions necessary to save lives. They have expanded their mission to respond to the global coronavirus outbreak and developed optimized protocols, testing solutions, and technology to address critical pandemic needs. Capture delivers customized, scalable, quality testing, vaccine verification, and technology solutions to safeguard communities and manage a crisis. They have a proven track record serving Fortune 100 companies, Government Agencies, States, Cities, non-profits, and international organizations.

    https://capturemirad.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

