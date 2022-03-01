← Company Directory
CaptivateIQ
CaptivateIQ Salaries

CaptivateIQ's salary ranges from $132,300 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $227,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CaptivateIQ. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $228K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$211K
Recruiter
$132K

Solution Architect
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CaptivateIQ is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $227,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CaptivateIQ is $180,146.

