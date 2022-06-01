← Company Directory
CapTech
    • About

    CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. We do so by bringing the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. We are master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, we fuse technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward.

    http://www.captechconsulting.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    1,250
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

