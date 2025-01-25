← Company Directory
Captain Fresh
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Captain Fresh Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in India at Captain Fresh ranges from ₹1.79M to ₹2.5M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Captain Fresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.94M - ₹2.35M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.79M₹1.94M₹2.35M₹2.5M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales submissions at Captain Fresh to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Captain Fresh?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Captain Fresh in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,504,058. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Captain Fresh for the Sales role in India is ₹1,791,696.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Captain Fresh

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources