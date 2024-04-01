Capstone Integrated Solutions is a comprehensive services provider. Our team consists of outstanding professionals, highly experienced in designing, building, and supporting retail software. We see ourselves as a build-as-a-service provider who follows a repeatable business pattern that can be applied to a variety of platforms and verticals. Having a culture built on outcomes and delivery at the core of the business, Capstone is providing its customers with a complete suite of services for software development, system analysis, integration, implementation, and support, as well as the option to engage a single team to perform all the services they require.