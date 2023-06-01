Capricor Therapeutics is a biotech company developing cell and exosome-based therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead candidate, CAP-1002, has completed a phase III clinical trial for late-stage DMD. The company is also developing an engineered exosome platform technology for vaccines and therapeutics for infectious and monogenic diseases. Capricor collaborates with Lonza Houston for clinical manufacturing and is headquartered in San Diego, California.