Capital.com
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Capital.com Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Poland at Capital.com ranges from PLN 157K to PLN 228K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 180K - PLN 205K
Cyprus
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 157KPLN 180KPLN 205KPLN 228K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Capital.com?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Capital.com in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 228,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capital.com for the Data Science Manager role in Poland is PLN 156,803.

