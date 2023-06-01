← Company Directory
Capital Workforce Partners
    Capital Workforce Partners is a non-profit organization that coordinates a regional workforce system in North Central CT to meet the employment and training needs of employers and job seekers. They aim to close the skills gap between job seekers and employers by promoting and investing in youth and future workforce solutions, identifying sustainable career paths for adult workers, and assisting employers in targeted industries. They serve a population of over 990,000 and a labor force of almost 530,000 in 37 municipalities.

    http://capitalworkforce.org
    1978
    59
    $10M-$50M
