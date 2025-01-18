Capital Group Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Capital Group ranges from $198K per year for Software Engineer 3 to $256K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main 16.67 % YR 1 16.66 % YR 2 16.66 % YR 3 16.66 % YR 4 16.66 % YR 5 16.66 % YR 6 Stock Type RSU At Capital Group, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule: 16.67 % vests in the 1st -year ( 16.67 % annually )

16.66 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 16.66 % annually )

16.66 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 16.66 % annually )

16.66 % vests in the 4th -year ( 16.66 % annually )

16.66 % vests in the 5th -year ( 16.66 % annually )

16.66 % vests in the 6th -year ( 16.66 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Capital Group ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.