Capital Bancorp
    About

    Capital Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It offers deposit products and services, credit cards, residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans. The company operates through four commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, and one loan production office. It was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://www.capitalbankmd.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    257
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

